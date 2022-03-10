Annual Cowboy Rendezvous returns to Cache Valley

Cache Valley will be hosting its 12th annual Cowboy Rendezvous this year in celebration of agrarian heritage and the culture of the American West.

The event will be held at the Cache County Event Center March 11 to 13, with most activities free for all ages. In addition to music and poetry, there will be dance classes, a light dinner, a cowboy trading post, and a western-themed church service Sunday morning.

“They have them all over the place - cowboy gatherings,” said Teresa Olsen, one of the organizers for the Cowboy Rendezvous. “(People) get together and it’s like a fun little music festival.”

According to the website for the rendezvous, the “reunion of western musicians, cowboy poets and artisans” will be headlined by musicians Dave Stamey and Missouri-based bluegrass band The Petersens. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.