Daylight savings time bill will not move forward

Daylight savings will remain in Utah as a bill to keep the state on constant time throughout the year was voted down on Friday. Among those who opposed Senate Bill 175 were ski industry leaders. Alta Ski Area president and general manager Mike Maughan said the ski season depends on extended daylight in the winter. Losing that extra time would change the workday and impact the business. Maughan also said the ski industry is not the only business that would be impacted by Utah failing to make the spring time change.

After a short period of discussion, the committee voted to end comments and not move forward with the bill this session.