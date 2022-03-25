© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Daylight savings time bill will not move forward

Utah Public Radio | By Emma Feuz
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT
Daylight savings will remain in Utah as a bill to keep the state on constant time throughout the year was voted down on Friday. Among those who opposed Senate Bill 175 were ski industry leaders. Alta Ski Area president and general manager Mike Maughan said the ski season depends on extended daylight in the winter. Losing that extra time would change the workday and impact the business. Maughan also said the ski industry is not the only business that would be impacted by Utah failing to make the spring time change.

After a short period of discussion, the committee voted to end comments and not move forward with the bill this session.

Utah News UPR News2022 Legislative SessionDaylight Savings Time
Emma Feuz
Emma Feuz is a senior at Utah State University majoring in broadcast journalism with minors in sociology and political science. She grew up in Evanston, Wyoming where, just like Utah State, the sagebrush also grows. Emma found her love of writing at an early age and slowly discovered her interest in all things audio and visual throughout her years in school. She is excited to put those passions to use at UPR. When school isn't taking up her time, Emma loves longboarding, cheering on the Denver Broncos, and cleaning the sink at Angies.
