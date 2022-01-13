-
A group of Utahns are looking to get brine shrimp named as Utah’s state crustacean. The idea started with a student at Westminster College, but an aspiring sixth grade class in Salt Lake City is doing the legwork to make this a reality.
With the call to get rid of food sales tax getting more support throughout Utah, will lawmakers take up the issue?
A Utah Congressman snubs Democrats during a visit to the state capitol. Taxpayers foot the bill for a secret construction project at the private home of Gov. Spencer Cox. After final approval of a bill at the legislature, schools will have to seek the governor's OK to shift to online learning because of COVID-19. And a Park City school teacher says she was forced out of her job after she reported a student had inappropriately touched girls.
A new bill passed by the Senate Education Committee would require school districts to be more involved with parents in building school curriculum. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore.
Rep. Jordan Teuscher has abandoned his bill that would require all Utah public school teachers to post their curriculum online each day for parents.
The Utah Senate has passed a bill that would cut income tax rates from 4.95% to 4.85%.
Ever since the Utah Legislature overturned masked mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties, many Utah residents have questioned the roles the government should have in making health decisions.
During the second week of the legislative session, a new education bill was released Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Angela Romero has sponsored a bill in the 2022 Legislative Session that would allow people to include their pets in protective orders when leaving domestic abuse situations. She said protecting pets protects people.
With wages so low for disability workers, long-term care centers are unable to provide the care disabled people need. Last week, at the State Capitol, a multi-agency press conference took place to raise awareness of the disability workforce crisis.