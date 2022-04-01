U.S. takes steps to combat anti-transgender laws by issuing gender neutral passports

Americans will soon have the option to choose an “X” for their gender on passport applications and will be able to select their sex on Social Security cards in an effort to combat anti-transgender laws.

Announced on Thursday by the Biden administration, the U.S. is taking steps to support transgender Americans against waves of state laws that have targeted them in the past. As such, the White House and other government officials have taken part in the initiative aiming to take down barriers for transgender people rights.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that U.S. citizens will be able to select an X as their gender on passport applications starting on April 11. Blinken also said that the option will become available for other documentations next year.

Not only that, but starting in the fall, Americans can select and add their gender to their U.S. Social Security cards without needing any medical documentation, according to the Social Security Administration.

According to White House officials, other agencies will soon announce new actions to try and expand the use of sexual orientation and gender identity data. Organizations such as the Transportation Security Administration will be implementing gender-neutral screenings and changes to technology that will remove gender identification.

The White House believes that every American deserves the freedom to be themselves. These changes will certainly help fight the systemic barriers and discrimination that transgender Americans currently face.