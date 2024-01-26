Bills on diversity and bathroom access await Gov. Cox's signature

After flying through the Utah Legislature in the first 10 days of the legislative session, two controversial bills on diversity, equity and inclusion programs and bathroom access based on sex designation at birth are on their way to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

On Friday, the Utah House of Representatives voted 60 for and 14 against passing HB261, the Equal Opportunity Initiatives bill, which seeks to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and trainings in publicly funded institutions.

The bill would replace those programs on college campuses with “Student Success Centers,” which the bill’s Senate floor sponsor Sen. Keith Grover (R-Provo) says will ensure academic freedom on university campuses.

However, the bill includes little detail on what these centers will look like. Critics say the bill eliminates necessary provisions that level the playing field for minorities.

Having passed both the House and Senate, the bill now awaits Gov. Cox’s signature.

Another bill, HB257, Sex-based Designations for Privacy, Anti-bullying and Women’s Opportunities, also passed early on Friday.

Following some back-and-forth changes to resolve differences in the approved versions from the House and Senate, the state House voted 58 to 16 to pass the bill restricting the use of restroom and changing room facilities in public spaces based on sex designation at birth.

The bill, which still requires Gov. Cox’s signature to become law, is expected to receive legal challenges.