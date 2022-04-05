© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Cancer takes life of honored Green Canyon student

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published April 5, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
Fernando Lozano walks to the stage during his early graduation ceremony at Green Canyon High School in February.

Up until the last moments of his life, Fernando Lozano Zarate was known as a fighter.

The Green Canyon High School senior died in Logan Regional Hospital on Saturday just before noon, at the age of 17 years and eight months. In early January, he was told he had developed a form of leukemia that was expected to take his life in just a few weeks.

Green Canyon Principle Dave Swenson visited Fernando in his home the weeks leading up to his death. Though Fernando knew he was terminally ill, Swenson said, he showed mettle until the very end.

“He went longer than we thought, because he was a fighter,” Swenson said. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News Green Canyon High SchoolCache Valley