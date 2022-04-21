Task force formed to look at Cache Valley housing crisis

As Cache Valley continues to rapidly grow and housing prices reach historic highs, County Executive David Zook has formed a Cache County housing crisis task force.

The group held its first meeting Wednesday morning.

The task force includes individuals with careers in real estate, social work, economic development and local government.

In the 2020 U.S. Census, Cache Valley was reported to have a population of 133,154. This is an increase of about 20,500 people from the 2010 census. According to a county news release, 17,500 of the new residents are children of current residents. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.