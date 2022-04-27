InTech, Ridgeline, Mountain Crest finish high in Utah school rankings

InTech Collegiate Academy in Logan was selected Utah’s second best high school in an annual ranking of top schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

The North Logan charter school has been ranked in the magazine’s top 10 for Utah nine times in the last 11 years. InTech’s 2022 ranking is also among the top 5% of schools nationally.

No other Cache Valley schools made the Top 10, but Ridgeline and Mountain Crest ranked 13th and 14th respectively. Among the other valley high schools, Green Canyon was listed No. 24, Sky View No. 39, and Logan No. 87.

On the Idaho side of Cache Valley, West Side High School earned a No. 49 ranking for that state, and Preston High School landed in the large general group of 92 to 144. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.