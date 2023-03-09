Former Mountain Crest head coach recognized nationally

One of the all-time winningest high school baseball coaches in Utah history received an unexpected phone call earlier this year and it certainly was a rewarding one.

That phone call was for Stephen Hansen, informing the former Mountain Crest head coach that he had been selected to the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Hansen and three others will officially be inducted in a ceremony as part of the 2023 NHSBCA National Convention from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Phoenix.

“I feel a great deal of respect … and I’m really humbled by getting this honor,” Hansen said in a recent interview with The Herald Journal. “I did do it for 26 years and worked hard at it, but just to be recognized with some of the coaches that are there is a humbling experience, that’s for sure.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.