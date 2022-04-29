© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Orrin Hatch funeral details announced, Cache Valley burial confirmed

By The Herald Journal
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM MDT
Herald Journal file photo
United States Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan on Feb. 13, 2016.

Long-time U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch will be buried with military rites at the Newton Cemetery on Friday, May 6, a family representative has confirmed.

Cemetery secretary Penny Douglass said she’s been in contact with the Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake City, which is handling the Utah notable’s funeral arrangements, and she’s been told to expect a funeral procession to arrive in the northwest Cache Valley town between 4 and 5 p.m. that day.

Her understanding is that the procession will have a Utah Highway Patrol escort, and the senator will be laid to rest following a military salute. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

