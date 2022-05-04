State won't confirm rumors, but signs point to massive Cache Valley chicken extermination due to avian flu

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct a statement attributed to Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Contrary to a the original version of the article, Woolstenhulme did not confirm that one of two avian flu outbreaks in Cache Valley was at a "commercial" facility, stating only that it was at a "farm."

Although state officials won’t disclose the name of a Cache Valley commercial facility where avian influenza has been detected, men in hazmat suits could be seen Monday disposing of chickens outside the Oakdale Egg Farm near Lewiston.

A Utah Department of Agriculture and Food vehicle was at the sprawling food operation, and a truck being used in the disposal featured a door logo for Patriot Environmental Services, which specializes in cleanup at disasters of various types.

