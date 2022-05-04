© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

State won't confirm rumors, but signs point to massive Cache Valley chicken extermination due to avian flu

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM MDT
62705c1ee1aab.jpg
Charles McCollum
/
The Herald Journal
Workers in hazmat suits load chickens into specialized trailer at Oakdell Egg Farm near Lewiston on Monday. Fowl disposed of in avian influenza outbreaks are killed by oxygen deprivation, but it was not disclosed whether that is the process seen here.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct a statement attributed to Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Contrary to a the original version of the article, Woolstenhulme did not confirm that one of two avian flu outbreaks in Cache Valley was at a "commercial" facility, stating only that it was at a "farm."

Although state officials won’t disclose the name of a Cache Valley commercial facility where avian influenza has been detected, men in hazmat suits could be seen Monday disposing of chickens outside the Oakdale Egg Farm near Lewiston.

A Utah Department of Agriculture and Food vehicle was at the sprawling food operation, and a truck being used in the disposal featured a door logo for Patriot Environmental Services, which specializes in cleanup at disasters of various types. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Cache ValleyAvian Flu
Related Content