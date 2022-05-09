Utah economist says there's too few people, houses for Cache Valley's job market

According to an economist’s presentation at the annual Greater Cache Valley Economic and Business Summit on Wednesday, housing availability remains an issue — not only for those looking for a place to live in Cache Valley, but also for employers with unfilled positions.

Michael Jeanfreau, the Department of Workforce Services’ Bear River and Wasatch Front North Regional Economist, explained there are currently more available jobs in Cache Valley than there are unemployed people to fill them, often leaving employers with a predicament — they must either look to offer positions to someone already working elsewhere or bring workers into the valley.

“If you’re hiring from somebody else, you have to pay more. If you’re hiring from somewhere else, you have to give them a house,” Jeanfreau said. “Housing affordability has become a bigger and bigger issue.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.