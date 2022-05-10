© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Utah Air Force members return home after being deployed in February

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT
Justin Cron
Unsplash

After being deployed to Germany back in February, nearly 300 airmen have returned home to Utah.

Members of the 388th & Reserve 419th Fighter Wings returned to Utah on Monday night after being deployed to support NATO during the Russia-Ukraine war. About a dozen F-35A Lightning II jets were deployed to Germany with not just pilots, but hundreds of mechanics and support personnel as well.

Col. Craig Andrle, 388th Fighter Wing Commander, says that he couldn’t be prouder of the airmen in his wing. Andrle says that it’s always tough on families when airmen deploy but everybody got out the door fast with short notice.

Currently, NATO isn’t fully dialing back on military support in the United States as personnel from the Vermont Air National Guard will take the place of the Utah airmen.

Utah News Air Force
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
