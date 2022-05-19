Gov. Cox replaces 100 year old time capsule at Utah State Capitol

A time capsule placed at the Utah State Capitol in 1914 was replaced with a new one by Gov. Spencer Cox on Wednesday.

The new time capsule will remain at the cornerstone of the Capitol for the next 100 years and will contain items representing today’s current state of Utah. Many of the items in the new capsule have been collected by the Governor’s office, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Capitol Preservation Board.

While it wasn’t disclosed what exact items would be placed in the time capsule, keeping it a secret for future generations, it was revealed that the capsule contained things such as letters, video messages, photos, license plates, and COVID-19 memorabilia.

As for all of the items taken out of the 1914 capsule? Those items will be on display until May 31. The 1914 capsule was first opened six years ago in 2016.