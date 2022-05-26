Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous hosted Memorial Day weekend

Community members are invited to travel back in time and become a mountain man at the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Monday at the American West Heritage Center.

According to Annalise Christensen, the center’s programming assistant, Cache Valley is steeped in the history of mountain men. This is why she finds the event to be of great value for kids and adults.

“That’s where the name Cache Valley comes from,” she said, “from the mountain men.”

A variety of activities will be offered, covered by $7 entrance fee. Primitive skill demonstrations will be held on topics such as flint-and-steel fire starting, flint napping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leather working and history of the mountain men. You can also learn how to throw a tomahawk. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.