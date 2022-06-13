Body of 14-year-old boy recovered after drowning in Newcastle Reservoir

Officials have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in Newcastle Reservoir on Saturday afternoon.

Two brothers, aged 14 and 17, were reportedly trying to knock each other off their kayaks while on the water. The 14-year-old reportedly didn’t know how to swim and went under the water upon being knocked out of his kayak. Officials say that the boys weren’t wearing life jackets.

After receiving a call at approximately 2:40 p.m., the Iron County Sheriff’s Office launched a search to locate the boy, using helicopters, underwater drones, and dive teams. The boy’s body was eventually recovered sometime around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office extended their sympathy to the family and friends of the victim.