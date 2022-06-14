Online video game classes allow Utah mother to support family

A Utah mom has been supporting her family through teaching video games to children around the world.

Devyn Ricks grew up playing video games but because she was a girl, she felt very self-conscious about her interests. However a year ago, her hobby turned into something much more.

Now, Ricks is able to make money while playing those same video games. She makes about $4,000 a month teaching video games through the online platform ‘Outschool’ where she also hosts gaming social clubs for kids over the internet.

Ricks got her start teaching online language and writing classes, often using video games and characters to teach or enhance her lessons. With each class costing between $13-$15, Ricks teaches around 30 video game classes a week with lessons taking place across many different games such as “Mario Kart,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “Animal Crossing,” and even “Pokémon.”

According to Ricks, her class structure changes depending on the game they’re playing at the time. Often, students require more assistance than others and she might need to help them beat difficult levels or solve puzzles.

Ricks believes that her classes help kids have fun and ensure that gaming isn’t just an isolating experience, as her students connect with other kids.