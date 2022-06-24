USU Aviation instructor and student killed in plane crash

The Cache County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 9 a.m. Friday morning regarding a plane crash. Witnesses of the crash helped the officers and EMT personnel to the scene. According to the Cache County Sheriff's office, witnesses told them there were no survivors from the crash. Utah State University released a statement Friday that identified the victims as Blake Shumway and Michael Carpenter.

The release also states that Shumway had been a licensed aviation instructor at USU since September 2021, and Carpenter was a student majoring in aviation technology/professional piloting, who was expected to graduate in the Fall of 2022.

In the statement, USU President Noelle Crockett said, “We are devastated by this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of members in our USU community, every student and employee is part of our Aggie family, and we know many individuals will feel this loss deeply.”

USU will also be working with students and employees of the Aviation program to offer counseling and other services to help them process this loss.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the crash investigation. UPR will provide more details as they become available.