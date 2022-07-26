SpaceX “satellite constellation” seen over Salt Lake on Sunday

Several Salt Lake residents reported seeing a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky Sunday night. Many believed it to be a UFO, but it was actually Starlink, a chain of satellites.

Operated by SpaceX, the Starlink satellite chain is a method for providing internet access to 36 countries across the world. Over the past several years, several satellites have been launched into space with the goal of global coverage.

According to a report made on findstarlink.com, the “satellite constellation” was visible across the entire state of Utah at around 10:20 p.m. with the website predicting that it will be visible again over the next several nights at around the same time.

Starlink’s appearance over Salt Lake on Sunday wasn’t the first time it’s been mistaken as a UFO as other sightings were reported in February, May, and December of 2021.