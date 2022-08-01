More food options coming to Cache Valley

There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months.

One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.

“The final details are still coming together for our Logan restaurant, and we’re aiming for an opening within the next 30 days,” said Mike Abbate, In-N-Out’s assistant vice president of real estate and development.

Speaking of burgers, The Habit Burger Grill will be opening near WinCo foods at approximately 1355 N. Main Street in Logan. There you can try charburgers — hamburgers grilled over an open flame — sandwiches, salads, onion rings and shakes.

