Utah News

West Valley City teen injured during drive-by shooting; police searching for suspect

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published August 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM MDT
Scott Rodgerson
Unsplash

West Valley City Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that put a teenager in the hospital.

The shooting took place at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday near Hunter Ridge Park where police say that a 16-year-old male was injured after a vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officials say that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Information on the incident is limited at the moment but there was at least one witness present at the shooting. Police also revealed that a dark or black sedan was involved in the shooting.

Utah News West Valley CityShootings
Jared Gereau
