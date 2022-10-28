Dia de los Muertos celebrations commemorate indigenous lives lost
Halloween isn’t the only holiday happening this weekend. Día de los Muertos celebrations kick off on Saturday.
West Valley Arts is celebrating this tradition through a memorial altar or ofrenda honoring the deaths of indigenous children who died in boarding schools in the U.S. and Canada. The ofrenda was created by students of the Madeleine Choir School in Salt Lake City and features orange paper shirts with messages commemorating those who died.