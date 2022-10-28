© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah Lake Restoration plan is officially canceled

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT
Fishermen at Utah Lake.
Utah Division Of Wildlife Resources
/
The Utah FFSL cited concerns over the disposal of land, public trust and ownership of sovereign lands as reasons for the application's dismissal.

The Utah State Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands has officially canceled the application of the proposed Utah Lake Restoration Project.

The cancellation is due to concerns that the disposal of land would impede navigation on the lake and the plan would transfer sovereign lands to private partners, violating public trust.

While this application has been canceled, Lake Restoration Solutions, the company behind the initial application, can reapply in the future.

Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
