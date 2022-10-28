Utah Lake Restoration plan is officially canceled
The Utah State Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands has officially canceled the application of the proposed Utah Lake Restoration Project.
The cancellation is due to concerns that the disposal of land would impede navigation on the lake and the plan would transfer sovereign lands to private partners, violating public trust.
While this application has been canceled, Lake Restoration Solutions, the company behind the initial application, can reapply in the future.