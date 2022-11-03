Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation
An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral.
Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox has also spoken out on the video, calling for Utahns to reject the stereotypes, slurs and attitudes portrayed in it.