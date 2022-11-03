© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published November 3, 2022 at 12:33 AM MDT
A hand holds a phone with the TikTok app on it.
Pixabay
/
The video went viral on the social media app TikTok.

An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral.

Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has also spoken out on the video, calling for Utahns to reject the stereotypes, slurs and attitudes portrayed in it.

Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonTikTokRacism
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
