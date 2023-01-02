© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

First Raising Cane's to open in the Cache Valley

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published January 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
63af59ee5d5de.jpg
Staff report for the planning commission
A proposed rendering of a the new Raising Cane’s coming to Cache Valley.

At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in Cache Valley.

The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. — the location of the now defunct Sizzler.

The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant, the multi-lane drive-through will allow for a more efficient set up to help traffic flow.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalRestaurants
