First Raising Cane's to open in the Cache Valley

At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in Cache Valley.

The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. — the location of the now defunct Sizzler.

The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant, the multi-lane drive-through will allow for a more efficient set up to help traffic flow.

