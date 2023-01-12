© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

New mobile home park proposed in Nibley

Utah Public Radio | By Andrew Weeks & The Herald Journal
Published January 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST
This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

A new mobile home park has been proposed in Nibley. The project, called Elkhorn Mobile Estates, would be a 68-unit park on about 9.7 acres at 2850 S. 800 West.

The city of Nibley first reviewed the proposal last month, but City Planner Levi Roberts said more discussion will be forthcoming. The topic likely will be brought up again at the meeting on Jan. 19.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

