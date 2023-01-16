Jazz area will be renamed Delta Center for 50th anniversary season

In honor of the team’s 50th anniversary season, the home of the Utah Jazz will be changing its name back to the Delta Center this summer.

The announcement was made Saturday morning in a trailer posted to the team’s Twitter Page. The Delta Center was first built in 1991 to replace the arena at the Salt Palace with the first game played at the arena being a pre-season game between the Jazz and the New York Knicks.

In 2002, the name was first changed to the Salt Lake Ice Center when the city hosted the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Then, in 2006, Delta Airlines renewed their naming contract leading to the arena being renamed the EnergySolutions Arena. In 2015, Vivint acquired the naming rights and renamed it to Vivint Arena.

Vivint will still continue to be a title partner despite the name change according to Jazz owner and Qualtrics founder, Ryan Smith.