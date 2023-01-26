The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio hire northern Utah reporter

Reporter Jacob Scholl will cover northern Utah in a first-of-its kind partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio.

Scholl will write for The Tribune and appear on-air for UPR. The collaborative is supported by local donors.

“We’re grateful for the support of residents of Cache County, who have an appreciation and a desire to build a stronger community through local reporting,” said Tribune editor Lauren Gustus. “And for UPR for thinking creatively about how to serve listeners and readers.”

The message was echoed by UPR co-station manager and program director Tom Williams. “We’re thrilled with this partnership with the Salt Lake Tribune and welcome Jacob Scholl to the UPR team. We’re excited to add this additional service for our listeners and thank the donors who have helped make this happen.”

The position allows Scholl to bring his experience in accountability journalism to the fast-growing city of Logan and the surrounding area. He will focus on housing, water, land issues and local government in his new role.

"I'm excited for this new opportunity and to contribute to a great station like UPR," Scholl said. "The Cache Valley and northern Utah as a whole is a special place, and I'm looking forward to finding all the stories the area holds."

Scholl graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and worked in Ogden, Salt Lake City and Idaho before joining the Tribune last year as a state government reporter.

Based in Logan at 91.5 FM, UPR can be heard across Utah, and half the state’s population is in its broadcast area. Started in 1953, the station is the state’s oldest non-commercial, educational radio service .

The Salt Lake Tribune has operated in Utah since 1871, and in 2019 became the first legacy newspaper in the U.S. to transform from a for-profit company to a nonprofit.

It is sustained by donations, in addition to advertising and subscriptions. To support local journalism in northern Utah, visit https://donate.nprstations.org/upr/support-uprs-northern-utah-reporter.