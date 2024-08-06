USU Extension Education Highlight: Farmer's market recipes

Cantaloupe Spinach Salad

½ half large cantaloupe, peeled and cubed in ½ inch to 1 inch cubes

½ small red onion, diced

3-4 cups fresh, washed and dried baby spinach

1-2 cups sliced English cucumber

½ cup thinly sliced celery

1 tsp grated lime zest

1 tsp minced fresh gingerroot

½ cup poppy seed dressing

In a large bowl combine the melon, onion, cucumber, spinach, celery. Stir to mix. Sprinkle with the lime zest and the gingerroot. Gently stir again. Drizzle with poppy seed dressing and gently mix together again. Chill and serve.

Roasted Red Enchilada Sauce

5-8 Roma tomatoes, depending on size

1 onion, cut in large chunks and separated

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded if you want a more mild sauce

1 large long green chili pepper

4 large garlic cloves, more is you like garlic

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 tsp coriander

6-7 tsp chili powder

1 tsp oregano

½ to ¾ cup chicken broth

Olive oil…approx. ¼ cup

Pre-heat oven to 450°F.

Place tomatoes, onion, garlic, and whole peppers on a baking sheet. Drizzle with extra virgin olive. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder. Bake approx. 15 minutes, or until tomatoes and peppers have shriveled up and onions and garlic are roasted. Cool.

Remove skin from peppers and tomatoes (optional).

Put tomatoes, onions, garlic, and peppers in a blender/food processor. Add the chicken broth, chili powder, cumin and remaining spices. Blend until smooth.

Transfer sauce to sauce pan and simmer gently. Taste the sauce as it simmers to see if the flavor is to your liking. (I like a bit more chili powder personally.) Add spices to taste, as necessary.

NOTE: This sauce is NOT intended for canning…but freezes beautifully, if not using it all for your Enchiladas or dishes.

Zucchini Summer Squash Salad

2 small to medium zucchini, thinly sliced

2 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced

½ red onion, chopped

1 small jicama, cubed or julienne sliced

2 stalks celery, sliced

½ red pepper, julienne sliced

!/3 cup oil…of your choice

½ cup rice vinegar, or cider vinegar

1/3 cup sugar

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp dried oregano leaves

¼ tsp salt

1 clove minced garlic

Cilantro, chopped, optional for garnish

Combine all veggies in a large serving bowl. Make the dressing by combining the oil, vinegar, sugar and remaining spices and garlic. Drizzle over the veggies. Serve immediately.

Veggie Quinoa Salad

1 cup uncooked quinoa (appx 3 cups cooked), cooled

1 pint cherry tomatoes (roasted-optional)

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup diced red onions

¾ cup diced English cucumbers

1 small yellow summer squash, diced

1 large avocado-diced

Handful of fresh parsley, washed and drained (can also use part mint, and/or fresh basil)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Rinse and cook the quinoa according to package directions. Fluff and set aside to cool. Roast the tomatoes: (optional) Heat oven to 400°F. Roast whole or sliced. Combine tomatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil, sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool completely.

Dice the vegetables: bell peppers, red onion, cucumbers, parsley.

Prepare the dressing: Combine all ingredients in a small dish and stir to combine.

Toss the salad: Combine the cooled quinoa and combine together with the vegetables and then pour the dressing and toss to combine. Top with avocado. Keep stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container.