Utah News

Chick-fil-A expresses interest in opening location in Providence

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published February 3, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

Chick-fil-A has expressed interest in opening a new location in Providence, according to city manager Ryan Snow.

The chicken-focused fast-food restaurant has submitted an initial application for a location in Providence, Snow said. Currently, the restaurant has not applied for a specific site.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalRestaurantsProvidence Utah
