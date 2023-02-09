© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Student arrested after making bomb and murder threats at Riverton High School

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
The Riverton High School sign showing the temperature of 74 degrees
Photo: Google

A Riverton High School student is in custody after making bomb threats and threatening violence against school staff and their families.

18-year-old Joshua Kasalek was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a second-degree felony, and a few other charges. While in custody, Kasalek threatened to “locate and murder” the families of resource officers who arrested him and threatened to “blow up the school with a bomb.”

According to arrest documents, Kasalek refused to leave the school’s property and threatened violence toward anybody who approached him, including both school officials and fellow students. Classrooms near Kasalek were secured and evacuated to ensure the safety of students while officers dealt with the individual, later removing him from the premises.

Kasalek was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where he is being held without bail.

