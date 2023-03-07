© 2023 Utah Public Radio
West Valley City man arrested for standing outside school with machete

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published March 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
A man was arrested Monday after standing outside of a West Valley City elementary school with a machete.

Police arrived at Monroe Elementary School shortly after receiving reports of the man, identified as 26-year-old Gabriel Danie Martinez, walking within 100 feet of the school with the machete.

Arresting documents say that Martinez admitted to being high on methamphetamines and believed somebody was after him. Officers discovered that the suspect had a glass meth pipe with him containing drug residue.

Arrested and taken into custody, Martinez now faces drug and weapons charges.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
