West Valley City man arrested for standing outside school with machete

A man was arrested Monday after standing outside of a West Valley City elementary school with a machete.

Police arrived at Monroe Elementary School shortly after receiving reports of the man, identified as 26-year-old Gabriel Danie Martinez, walking within 100 feet of the school with the machete.

Arresting documents say that Martinez admitted to being high on methamphetamines and believed somebody was after him. Officers discovered that the suspect had a glass meth pipe with him containing drug residue.

Arrested and taken into custody, Martinez now faces drug and weapons charges.