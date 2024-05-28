Tuesday PM headlines: Get free UTA fare to select SLC events this summer

Free UTA fare to select SLC events this summer

Going to a Salt Lake City event this summer? You may be able to get a free ride.

The Utah Transit Authority is allowing tickets for certain events to double as fare on any UTA bus, TRAX, Front-Runner, S-Line or UTA On Demand transit.

Riders must show their printed or electronic ticket, and the date on the ticket must match the date they want to ride.

Eligible events include the Utah Pride Festival, George Strait concert, Western Stampede and carnival, and sporting events at the University of Utah.

For more information, visit the UTA’s website.

Payson house fire displaces nine people, causes $200,000 in damages

Nine people were displaced on Monday after a Payson home was engulfed by fire.

According to Payson Fire Department officials, they received reports of the house fire just before 6 p.m. and responded to the scene with four engines and two ladders.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials estimated there was approximately $200,000 in damages.

Two families lived in the home, one on the main floor and another in the basement, resulting in five adults and four children now displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but an investigation is ongoing.