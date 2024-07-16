With six large fires burning in Utah, conditions could worsen with upcoming forecast

This weekend brought new fire activity to an already smoky Utah, with two new blazes — the Graff Point and Speirs fires — both growing more than 200 acres since Friday.

Meanwhile, the Silver King Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 5 and has since become the state’s largest at over 17,000 acres, grew almost 800 acres over the weekend, fueled by hot, dry weather and strong winds.

The upcoming forecast suggests conditions could continue to worsen in Utah.

Much of the state has seen record-breaking heat this July, with daily temperature records set in places like Cedar City, Kanab, Provo, Salt Lake City, and Tooele, according to the National Weather Service.

Utah has had at least three heat-related deaths in recent days. On Friday, a 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father, both from Wisconsin, died after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Canyonlands National Park, according to the National Parks Service; on Saturday, the Santa Clara-Ivins Department of Public Safety said first responders found a deceased 30-year-old woman at Snow Canyon State Park after initially being dispatched to help two other people suffering from heat exhaustion.

Utah will likely see a reprieve from dangerous, record-breaking heat this week — but fire conditions won’t improve, officials say. After a long period of high pressure, much of central and northeastern Utah could see widespread thunderstorms that don’t produce much moisture but do cause strong winds.

“We might see a little bit of relief with the thunderstorms, but there will be very low moisture and expected lightning,” said Kelly Wickens, prevention specialist with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “You can expect increased activity with any fires in those areas.”

The National Weather Service says smoke from the fires will continue to impact northern Utah and southwest Wyoming into Tuesday. Air quality in northern Utah remains at moderate levels, although that could worsen.

By the weekend, more high pressure could settle over the state, bringing with it the same hot and dry conditions.



An uptick in human-caused wildfires.

There have been 531 wildfires in Utah this year, burning through about 38,866 acres. About 80% of them — 398 total fires — are human-caused, an increase from recent years.

“Anytime you’re out recreating or traveling down the road, make sure your vehicle’s maintained, make sure your campfires are out. Anything you’re doing that could cause a spark, be careful,” Wickens said.

Washington County has seen the most activity, with 44 fires, followed by Box Elder County at 40, then Millard County at 38, according to state data.

Most are small and never grow to more than an acre. But, as Wickens puts it, “We’ve had a few get away from us this year.”

The state currently has six large wildfires:



The Silver King Fire is burning 17,542 acres in Fishlake National Forest. It is 8% contained and was discovered July 5. The town of Marysvale and multiple structures in the area are threatened, while an evacuation order remains for Upper Bullion Canyon.

The Graff Point Fire is burning 265 acres about five miles south of Cedar City. It is 0% contained and was discovered July 12. An evacuation order is currently in place for homes, cabins and trailers located in the Shurtz Canyon area south of Cedar City.

The Speirs Fire is burning 584 acres near the Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir. It is 0% contained and was discovered July 13.

The Deer Springs Fire is burning 11,783 acres about eight miles north of Kanab. It is 70% contained and was discovered July 7.

The Little Twist Fire is burning 5,367 acres in Fishlake National Forest southeast of Beaver. It’s a prescribed burn that got out of control after being started in June and is currently 60% contained.

The Babylon Fire is burning 199 acres in San Juan County west of Blanding. It is 80% contained and was discovered July 5. The Silver King, Graff Point and Speirs fires have the most potential to burn out of control and cause damage, said Wickens.

The Speirs Fire is burning in an area popular for its fishing and boating — at 0% containment, Wickens said it’s a situation “that could change quickly.”

“If people are out recreating in that area, just keep your awareness about you and try to keep informed,” she said.