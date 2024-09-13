USU students born after 9/11 still remember it

I asked Utah State University Students why they came to the commemorative stair climb at the USU stadium on 9/11, even thought they were not born at the time of the tragedy.

Owen Hughes: “I mean, I’ve always grown up in a family that's always commemorated 9/11, so I always remembered it, my parents were alive for it. I have family in the military, my brother is in the military. So I have like always respected the first responders for what they do, tough job. I just feel like if they can climb the stairs on 9/11 of the building about to collapse, I can do it every single year, just to kind of honor them and stuff.”

Katelyn Mcquerry: “I obviously wasn’t born when the event happened, but I have a lot of loved ones who take heart to this day. And so I have always wanted to participate in a challenge like this and this is like the perfect opportunity for me.”

9/11 was a tragic life-changing historical event remembered by all including those who weren’t alive at the time.