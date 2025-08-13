© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Logan City Council member leads mayoral primary race

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:09 PM MDT
Election staff at the Cache County Fairgrounds during the August 12, 2025 primary election.
Clarissa Casper
Election staff at the Cache County Fairgrounds during the August 12, 2025 primary election.

Cache County’s most populous city went to the polls Tuesday for the city’s primary election, narrowing the fields for mayor and two council seats ahead of November’s general election.

Five candidates ran to succeed Mayor Holly Daines, who announced in April she would not seek a third term. They included Alanna Nafziger, Logan City Council member Mark Anderson, Lewis Roesberry, Matthew Fatuesi and Jerritt Bodrero.

As of 9 p.m., Anderson had captured 66.4% of the vote, according to early, unofficial returns. Meanwhile, Nafziger had received 25.7% of the tally, Roesberry had 4.1%, Bodrero had 2.8% and Fatuesi had 1%.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

Eight candidates are competing for two open City Council seats currently held by Ernesto Lopez and Amy Anderson. Only Lopez is seeking to retain his seat.

Other candidates vying for the seat include Gail Yost, Joshua Molitor, Brian Seamons, Katie Lee-Koven, Reilly Fatuesi, Kristi Fatuesi and Melissa Dahle. The top four finishers in the race will advance to the general election.

Early, unofficial returns show Lopez had captured 26.4% of the vote, Lee-Koven had received 22.1%, Dahle had 21.4%, Seamons had received 15%, Yost was at 7.8%, Kristi had received 3.4%, Molitor had received 3.1% and Reilly had received 0.9%.
Clarissa Casper
Clarissa Casper is UPR/ The Salt Lake Tribune's Northern Utah Reporter who recently graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Print Journalism and minors in Environmental Studies and English.
