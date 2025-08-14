Two sisters open Cache Valley's first gluten free bakery

Amy Fochs and Whitney Starks say they initially started experimenting with gluten-free recipes for their father.

“My dad has been 10 plus years gluten free,” said Fochs, “and so I started making things to try and find stuff for him, and I actually would take things to my place of employment and test it on people and be like, ‘can you tell it's gluten free?’”

The new bakery, located at 1300 North 200 East, had its grand opening on August 13th. Doors will open from noon until 6:30 p.m., or until the baked goods are all sold out.

Customers can choose from a rotating menu of gluten-free treats or build their own.

“That's going to be cake by the slice — and so they get to pick the cake base, the frosting and toppings,” said Fochs. “We'll have cupcakes, so you can do the same. And we're also going to be doing cookies, if people want that.”

And the pair say they’ll still continue playing around with new gluten-free recipes.

“That's our plan,” said Fochs, “to kind of be testing that kind of stuff, and even playing around with more stuff that's gluten free, and kind of making sure that we have some variety.”

And after more than six years perfecting gluten-free recipes, Fochs says they’re thrilled to finally make their dream a reality.

“We're so excited," said Fochs. "It's one of those things, like I said, we've been talking about it for so long, that's like, it's finally here. It's finally here. We're doing it.”