Utahns to honor Tremonton officers killed in line of duty

Public services to honor Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada, who were killed in the line of duty, will be held this coming week in northern Utah.

A public viewing for both officers was announced for Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bear River High School in Tremonton. Funeral services will take place the following days at Utah State University’s Spectrum in Logan.

Estrada’s funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. and Sorensen’s will take place Friday, also at 10 a.m. Attendees are being asked to wear business attire.

After the services, both officers will be laid to rest in private burials.

In the days since the deadly encounter, Utah communities have shown support by holding vigils, tying blue ribbons in neighborhoods, lining the streets for officer processionals and lowering flags to half-staff in remembrance.

In a statement to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Brittney Estrada, the wife of Officer Eric Estrada, thanked the community for the love and support her family has received.

“Everything feels surreal at the moment, but we are so proud of Eric and Lee for their sacrifice,” Brittney Estrada said.

“They had hundreds of officers show up to share their love and support and thousands of people all along the freeways, bridges, towns, and highways proudly waved their flags saying their goodbyes,” she said. “He is the best father and husband. We are so thankful for the time we had with Eric. I know he is in heaven smiling down.”