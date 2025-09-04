Logan Pride festival moves to Center Street for the first time

Since 2019, the Logan Pride Foundation has hosted its annual festival at Willow Park. But this year, the organization’s president Dorothy Wallis said the event finally outgrew the park. And so Logan Pride set its sights on Center Street — right in the heart of downtown Logan.

This year’s theme is “Joy: Front and Center.”

“With all of the anti-LGBTQ legislation that's been coming out — both at the state and federal level within the last couple of years," Wallis said, "I think it was just important to show folks that we're still here, that we have a vivacious and loving community — and that's where our theme kind of came from.”

Wallis said the new location will help accommodate larger crowds and bring greater visibility to the LGBTQ community.

She added that event organizers will be coordinating with the Logan City Police Department to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“We just ask people visiting the festival to not engage with protesters," she said. "People want a reaction from you, and if you don't give it to them, you're not giving them what they want. So just come on in, and celebrate with us, and forget who's on the outside making that noise.”

The event will feature over 80 vendors, live music, drag performances, a photo booth, a scavenger hunt for kids, and other family-friendly activities.

Wallis also highlighted how the annual festival serves as the foundation's largest fundraiser.

“I think sometimes people only think of us as the festival," she said, "but we actually have events at [the Logan Pride House] every day of the week, and the revenue and sponsorships that we generate from the festival keep us going all year round. We had such an expansive growth last year that we were able to start offering health and mental health care scholarships for members of our community.”

The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Center Street.

