Here's a look back at Robert Redford during the Sundance Film Festival's 25th anniversary

Robert Redford launched the Sundance Film Festival in 1985 to promote new filmmakers and low budget films, and to help keep independent cinema alive. In the festival’s first year, just 150 people attended. Today the festival attracts tens of thousands of people each year. In an interview with Redford at the 2009 estival in Park City, I had the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss the festival’s history and growth.

“I did not imagine it would have quite the impact that it’s had. I mean in the earlier years there was no one that came. There was no one from Hollywood that came. I got no support from my industry, financially. People were doubtful that it could succeed because they said it’s not commercial and it's in the middle of winter up in Mormon country. And I said, none of that’s the point. The point of the festival is to be diverse and maybe diversity will be commercial,” said Redford.

Hollywood eventually caught on and the festival continues to grow as a result of Redford's vision.

In reaction to Redford’s passing, the Sundance Film festival stated they are "deeply saddened by the loss of their founder and friend Robert Redford," and added “Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world.”

The festival also stated they will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity.

