Brad L. Mortensen named president of Utah State University

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:20 AM MDT
Updated October 30, 2025 at 10:36 AM MDT
Brad Mortensen smiles at a person in front of him.
Benjamin Zack
/
Weber State University
Brad Mortensen was named the 18th president of Utah State University on Thursday.

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted Thursday to make Brad L. Mortensen Utah State University’s next president. He will start Nov. 10.

Since 2019, Mortensen has served as president of Weber State University, where he has worked since 2004. Mortensen is a USU political science alum, and a first-generation college graduate.

Mortensen replaces Interim President Alan L. Smith, dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. Smith has been serving as interim president since former president Elizabeth Cantwell left in February to become president of Washington State University after only 18 months at USU.

This story will be updated.
Emily Colby
In 2018, Emily Colby was hired as an intern to produce Access Utah, and she's been at UPR ever since. While she loved Access Utah, the Utah Women & Leadership Podcast, and hosting weekend programming, she's found even more joy overseeing the website and other digital platforms. Emily loves cooking, TV, and books.
