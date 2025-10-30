Brad L. Mortensen named president of Utah State University

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted Thursday to make Brad L. Mortensen Utah State University’s next president. He will start Nov. 10.

Since 2019, Mortensen has served as president of Weber State University, where he has worked since 2004. Mortensen is a USU political science alum, and a first-generation college graduate.

Mortensen replaces Interim President Alan L. Smith, dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services. Smith has been serving as interim president since former president Elizabeth Cantwell left in February to become president of Washington State University after only 18 months at USU.

This story will be updated.