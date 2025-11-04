Mark Anderson jumps to early lead in Logan mayoral race

Mark Anderson, a Logan City Council member since 2020, and farmer Alanna Nafziger, a longtime Cache Valley resident, sought to succeed Mayor Holly Daines, who announced in April she would not seek a third term at the city’s helm.

Polls have closed and initial votes are being tallied and as of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial returns showed Anderson with 61.3% of the vote and Nafziger with 38.7%.

Voters also cast ballots to decide who will fill two City Council seats currently held by Ernesto Lopez and Amy Anderson. Only Lopez sought reelection.

The top two vote-getters in the race will fill the seats. Other candidates in the contest included Brian Seamons, Katie Lee-Koven and Melissa Dahle.

Early, unofficial returns show Lopez had captured 29.5% of the vote, Lee-Koven had received 26.9%, Dahle had 26.1% and Seamons had received 17.5%.

County clerks in Utah, according to state law, have up to two weeks to certify election results.

You can view all the latest statewide counts at the State of Utah's official election results website.

