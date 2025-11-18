The Logan Library is forgiving fines in exchange for food donations

“We're working in conjunction with the city of Logan and doing a food drive," said Michael Sauers, director of the Logan Library. "If you bring your non-perishable foods here to the library and you have overdue fines, we will take off 50 cents per item off of your fines, up to a maximum of $25."

Food For Fines programs have existed in Utah and across the country since the 1990’s, growing significantly in popularity in the mid to late 2010’s.

“The idea of this — here at Logan Library at least — started during the government shutdown, while SNAP benefits had not been funded," Sauers said. "So luckily, those have been reinstated. But places like the food bank in any city just need all the help they can get.”

This year, Logan Library is hosting their first Food For Fines event through Nov. 26.

“If you want to drop off at the library — which I highly encourage you to do — you just come in on our front door, at our front desk. We'll collect it there," Sauers said. "And if you do have fines, we can, we can take care of that. Also, if you happen to be over at City Hall, or that's just a little more convenient for you, they have a box for collection just inside the front door near the city council offices.”

By the end of last week, they had already received over 200 items in donation and cleared 60 dollars worth of fines.

“We've done better than I thought, but I think we can do better, I mean, there are a lot of people in need,” Sauers said.