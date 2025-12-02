A Utah bike shop donates 548 pounds of food after their annual race

With food banks across Utah reporting a surge in demand, cyclists biked through Cache Valley Saturday to gather donations for the Cache Community Food Bank.

Formed in 1999, Cranksgiving stemmed from the idea of alley cat races, in which competitors must complete tasks throughout the race.

On Nov. 22, Aggie Blue Bikes hosted their fourth annual Cranksgiving race, in which cyclists were tasked with buying and donating food for the local food bank.

Aggie Blue Bikes’ Program Coordinator Avery Cronyn organized the event this year.

“Instead of having specific activities that you're doing at each one of these stores, you have a list of groceries," Cronyn said. "We just go around, we buy all this food, all the food is worth different point values … and then we all meet up at the food pantry and we donate them."

Cronyn added that the event was entirely emission-free.

“The whole thing is going to be pedal-powered," Cronyn said. "There's not going to be any vehicle involved unless things are too heavy for us to carry by bike or we have too much stuff, in which case, we're part of the Center for Community Engagement, and there's this big electric van that we have access to."

This year, the Produce Peddlers took home the first place prize.

From this event, Aggie Blue Bikes was able to donate a total of 548 pounds of food to the Cache Community Food Bank, breaking their record of 472 pounds by over 75 pounds.