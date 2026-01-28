Daily news: Utah high schoolers are joining in on anti-ICE protests

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Jan. 28. In this edition:



A former Utah meteorologist was killed in a plane crash on Tuesday

Utah high schoolers are joining protests against the current immigration crackdown

New fault lines have been discovered in central Utah

A former Utah meteorologist died in an Idaho plane crash

Roland Steadham, a former Utah meteorologist, died Tuesday in a small plane crash.

Authorities said the small aircraft struck a powerline and crashed onto an icy section of the Payette River in southwestern Idaho.

Steadham, 67, and a currently unidentified second victim were both killed in the crash before first responders could arrive.

During his 35-year career in meteorology, Steadham served communities in Florida, Utah, and Idaho, including working at KUTV and ABC4 in Salt Lake City.

He is survived by his wife and six daughters.

Utah high schoolers are joining in on anti-ICE protests

Protests continue in Utah and across the country over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Several of those protests were organized by teenagers, with hundreds joining walkouts at Ogden High School, Kearns High School in Salt Lake County, and Bingham High School in South Jordan.

In Provo, dozens also protested outside Senator John Curtis’ office ahead of a federal bill that would provide the Department of Homeland Security more money.

Those protests come after thousands attended anti-ICE protests over the weekend in Salt Lake City, Park City, and Logan, sparked by the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a border patrol agent on Saturday.

Central Utah has more fault lines than researchers previously thought

A new technology found previously undiscovered fault lines through central Utah.

The technology, which involves collecting data from radar on an airplane, was used for a major hazard mapping project focused on rural areas like Sevier and Sanpete Counties.

It discovered many faults that hadn’t been mapped, some of which crossed major road and infrastructure lines.

That info can then be used to better mitigate earthquake hazards in the future, including keeping new development away from high-risk areas.

The report comes a week after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake near the Utah-Wyoming border, which was felt across the Wasatch Front.

Utah also offers general preparedness tips for emergencies and disasters at the Be Ready Utah website.