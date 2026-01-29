Daily news: Didn’t make it to Sundance? You can still watch the films online

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Jan. 29. In this edition:



Didn’t make it to Sundance? You can still watch the films online

Those who didn’t make it in person to Utah’s last Sundance Film Festival can still catch many of the films online this weekend.

All the feature films in the festival’s main competitions will be available to rent from Thursday through Sunday, as well as a few extras.

Films that already have distributors, such as Charlie XCX’s mockumentary “The Moment,” will not be streaming.

The festival’s online streaming service, which began as a necessity in the early days of COVID, may end up being even more beneficial for Utahns next year, when Sundance moves to its new home in Boulder, Colorado.

Health officials have confirmed three recent cases of Hepatitis A in northern Utah

Health officials in northern Utah are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak.

In the last five days, the Bear River Health Department has identified three confirmed cases of the illness in Cache and Box Elder Counties.

They are now actively investigating the source of the outbreak and taking steps to limit further spread.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection, typically spread through close personal contact or by consuming contaminated food or water.

Symptoms, which can appear two to seven weeks after exposure, can include fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, dark urine, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

To prevent the spread of Hepatitis A, health officials recommend getting the Hep A vaccine, as well as practicing good hand hygiene.

Residents protested outside this lawmaker’s town hall in St. George

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy was met with dozens of protestors at her first live town hall in St. George since 2024.

The meeting had been planned for months, but also discussed recent pressing issues, such as the ongoing immigration crackdown in Minnesota and a looming partial government shutdown at the end of the month.

Outside, over two dozen residents had gathered to protest what they considered a lack of action by Maloy to connect with her constituents or address issues in Washington like ICE.

In a statement to ABC4, Maloy’s office said she spoke with protestors outside the venue before the event and also regularly hosts virtual tele-town halls, including an upcoming one this Saturday.