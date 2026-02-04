Jumpers plunge into icy water to support Bear Lake and The Family Place

The warm Utah winter brought temperatures up for the annual Bear Lake Monster Winterfest polar plunge. Air temperatures in Garden City last weekend were in the low 40s, but the water went from the usual 32 degrees to 36.

Off the dock of the marina in 40-degree weather, people jumped into the water. Some of the jumpers, like a group that calls themselves the Pickle Plungers, jumped again.

“We did last two years ago," one Pickle Plunger said, "And it's kind of, it's like, feels like electricity, electricity, electricity going through your body as you get out of the water and start warming up again."

After a splash, jumpers left the water and hustled up a ramp towards warming tent.

“Feels amazing. Like very cold," one jumper said.

First-time jumper Savannah decided to sign up only the day before.

“I don't know," she said. "This might be a one and done thing, you know.”

The polar plunge was created to support Bear Lake and The Family Place. A representative of The Family Place, Samantha Kuz, said some of the proceeds go to help the work.

“Bless their buttons," Kuz said. "You know, takes a slightly special, a slightly crazy human, to be able to jump in the freezing cold water.”