Surrounded by handmade snow, skijorers return to Utah

Horses running through the snow, pulling a skier behind them, is called skijoring.

The co-founder of PRO Skijor, Greg Lipstone, described what skijoring is all about.

“I would say it's Yellowstone meets a rodeo meets X Games," Lipstone said.

Skier Jared Blinken competed at this year's Cache Valley skijoring event.

“I've seen videos," Blinken said, "And then I saw it when I was in band, and I was like, 'I have to do this.'”

Despite the handmade snow, the skijoring community still showed up.

“It's always fun to get outside and watch people come compete in something," said Anna Luster, a member of the audience.

“It's on my bucket list to do," Luster said, "And I just wanted to come watch this year, because next year, I'm planning on being a part of it.”

Lipstone gave us his take on the event.

“It is one of the most unique events I've ever seen between the fashion, the food, the energy and the sport," Lipstone said.

PRO skijor has fans and athletes like Blinken coming back every year for their tour.

“I want to get to know the people more," Blinken said. "Everyone is very friendly, super nice and yeah, definitely want to be more involved next year”

PRO Skijor's last stop will be Salt Lake City for their championship final.