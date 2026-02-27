Cache Refugee Immigrant Connection welcomes a new executive director

Beginning in 2011 Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection, also known as CRIC, began reaching out to and helping refugees and immigrants in northern Utah. Karina Brown is CRICs new executive director.

"They promote immigration and economic self-sufficiency, positive connections among refugees, immigrants, and the community through education, access to existing resources and development of new services," said Brown.

In 2022, CRIC became an official refugee resettlement agency, assigned by the U.S. government to welcome newly arrived refugees. In January last year, the Trump administration suspended funds for resettlement.

While the suspension has ended, Brown said the current full and partial travel bans in place for 39 countries, make it difficult for CRIC to welcome or support new refugee clients. Brown said CRIC is, however, continuing to work with those who are already here.

"(CRIC is) Instilling a sense of hope that there are opportunities to work to get an education, to save, to connect with the community,” she said, adding that CRIC's mission and vision is a community for everyone.

“And I'm seeing that with the number of volunteers that are offering to help with the donations, with our partner organizations, and in our board. And I'm just excited to see what we can accomplish together," Brown said.