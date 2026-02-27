Ashlee Wilcox is a senior at Ridgeline High School in Millville. She and her family live in Nibley. When she isn’t reading, Ashlee enjoys boating and spending time with her family. Ashlee just completed a three month student internship with Utah Public Radio through a Cache County School District training experience program. During her internship she produced radio public service announcements, a holiday music show, and a news story about Cache Refugee and Immigration and their new director, Karina Brown. Her time at UPR helped her understand how storytelling and giving voice to others supports individuals and communities learning about local, state, national, and international happenings.